Business Spotlight: Salmon Arm barber shop celebrates 25 years

This week Martina's Classic Barber Shoppe is celebrating 25 years of business in the same location, 141 Hudson Street.

This week Martina’s Classic Barber Shoppe is celebrating 25 years of business in the same location, 141 Hudson Street.

There have been many changes on the street over the past two-and-a-half decades but one thing has been a constant, she says.

“The business people on the street are like one big family, we all work together.”

Hairstyles have come and gone and are now back again, she says, and the prices haven’t changed all that much in all the years.

Martina was only 14 years old when she started her apprenticeship. Soon after she and her husband, Wolfgang, moved to Canada, her husband started the Salmon Arm Driving School and Martina began working at the barbershop.

“I’ve apprenticed six young ladies and most of them have become successful business people. I want one more apprentice, with a little cutting experience but who wants to be a true barber only.”

Martina will be celebrating her anniversary this Saturday, June 23, with special treats (homemade German cakes which her friend is making), coffee, treats and draws throughout the day (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. more specifically).

“I’ve met lots and lots of nice people and I’m so proud I can serve them,” says Martina Bopp. “I have given people their first haircuts and now cut their kid’s hair.”

Winery wins awards

Celista Estate Winery is celebrating the award of a double gold medal for its Celista Cuvee white wine in the 37th Annual All Canadian Wine Championships. Celista also won a bronze medal for its Ortega.

The championships included 1,393 wines from 492 wineries across Canada, and was judged by a panel of 20 wine experts. A double gold medal is awarded to the single highest rated wine in a specific category. Celista Estate Winery won the double gold medal for its white wine blend called Celista Cuvee.

“Winning medals in such a prestigious national championship is a strong statement to the quality of our wines,” says Jake Ootes, who with his wife Marg own and operate Celista Estate Winery. “The double gold is a real thrill for us. Our effort is to continue to produce the highest quality wines.”

Celista Winery has won more than 60 medals over eight years in various Canadian and U.S. competitions.

“Wine competitions allow us to compare our wines to those of our peers. We are extremely pleased with the results as we continue to build our winery business. On July 2 we will be entering our ninth year of winery operation and 16th year of growing grapes.”

“The terroir, soil conditions, weather and the surrounding atmosphere, make our wine taste great,” says Marg who continues to handle enhancement projects on her 160-acre farm with a stone work entrance, gardens, flowers, shrubs andtrees.

You can find Celista Estate Winery at 2319 Beguelin Rd. in Celista, on www.celistawine.com or telephone 250-955-8600.

New owner at Dolce’s Bistro

Carla Ward from Red Deer, Alberta, is the new owner of Dolce’s Bistro and Cappucino bar. She has spent years in the food and beverage industry and it was family ties that brought her to B.C.

“My brother and his wife live out here – that’s why this area. I was looking for a little adventure,” says Carla.

She has had the business for six weeks and has been changing the menu seeing what works and what doesn’t.

“I’ve been doing some more ready-made sandwiches for people who don’t have a long time for lunch break and we’ve added more blended drinks.”

Dolce is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

Sapori’s doors stay open

Sapori Oils and Vinegars will stay open thanks to the new owner, Vera Chomyshen. Summer hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 122 Lakeshore Dr. NE.

Celebrate Multi-cultural Day

June 27 is the day to celebrate Canada’s cultural diversity. Everyone is invited to the Ross Street Plaza from 4 to 8 p.m. to celebrate Multicultural Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to taste food and beverages, watch live performances (dance and music), and learn about the cultural diversity that is here in the Shuswap.

Taurean Spiral Wire Wrapping

It’s summer and that means street vendors are part of the downtown scene. This year Laura-Lee Knowles is selling wire wrapped jewelry at the corner of Alexander and Hudson.

“I started wire wrapping when I moved to B.C. in 1998. I collected shells and driftwood off the beaches of Vancouver Island, and taught myself to wrap with wire from the hardware store.”

Laura-Lee sells at various markets, festivals and gift stores including L’originals, On Alex, Wildwood Flower Emporium, and the Enderby Open Air Market on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Splatsin Centre.

“The support from the community has been amazing,” she says.

Find her on Facebook at Taurean Spiral Wire Wrapping.