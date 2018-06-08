Business spotlight: Intwined Fibre Arts moves down Hudson

This is the third move for Intwined Fibre Arts but all three locations have been on Hudson Street.

This is the third move for Intwined Fibre Arts but all three locations have been on Hudson Street.

“We’re just down the street at 161 Hudson, in between the Candy Vault and Deb’s Style Loft,” says Althea Mongerson. “It’s a bit more space and we’re getting some good foot traffic.”

Althea will be putting on more and varied workshops including chalk painting, felting, and table top weaving. The extra space will allow her to host these different workshops.

This September will mark Althea’s fifth year in business. She got her start through Community Futures and the 2013 Launch-a-preneur.

Check out Intwined Fibre Arts Facebook page for upcoming workshops.

All about the cheese It’s a taste of Italy right here in Salmon Arm. Tanto Latte offers an impressive mix of local and Italian products that complement their own organic artisanal soft Italian cheese.

They have a 36-seat storefront but owners Luigi Ornaghi and Susana Crimi want to emphasize their menu has a single focus.

“It’s not a food bar or a restaurant. It’s more to let people taste the cheese of our production,” says Luigi.

“The idea of the shop was to offer some Italian products that go well with cheese. Our main focus is cheese,” says Susana.

They serve red wines from Italy, local white wine, specialty coffees, organic tea and fresh pastries. The food menu is limited to a choice of couple of salads and a sandwich, but all feature their own cheese.

“We have very good brands but we keep our prices low,” says Susana. “We don’t want to be expensive and we want people to have an opportunity to try them.”

They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They will open after hours if groups want to have an event there. They are looking for staff, including someone to help out at the farmers’ markets. Their website, tantolattecheese.ca has information on their various cheeses as well as recipes.

Quality Appraisals expanding

Three years ago Jonathan and Laurin Sobottka bought Quality Appraisals from Paul Corrie. (It was previously known as Corrie Appraisals Commercial Ltd.)

Now they are expanding the business with two new appraisers, Julian Hudson and Mark Jones.

“We’ve slowly been growing. There seems to be a need for it, the economy has been doing well the last couple of years and I don’t see it slowing down.We’re looking to hire one more by the end of the year and we’re looking for an office manager,” says Jonathan.

Originally from Ontario, Jonathan and Laurin, are enjoying the Shuswap lifestyle.

“We do service from Golden to Osoyoos. We enjoy traveling and seeing the beauty of the BC Interior, from one side to the other.”

Quality Appraisals is located at #203-40 Lakeshore Drive NE. They specialize in both commercial and residential property/real estate appraisals. Their website is qualityappraisals.ca

Anne’s Cafe & Catering closes shop

On her Facebook page Anne Robertson wrote, “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that we are closing our doors. It has been a year of meeting new people, having lots of laughs and forging new friendships along the way. Thank you to all that supported us. We do appreciate it.”

Anne’s Cafe was located at 40 Lakeshore Drive, which was formerly Choices Restaurant.

Seasonal businesses opened

Ecotreats in Scotch Creek is now opened for the season. They’re not full time hours yet but they are open Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmer John’s Market in Grindrod is also opened for the season. They now have a commercial kitchen with a red seal chef, Jeff Kinney. He does vegetarian eggs benedict every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soup and sandwiches are served every day. They have 30 flavours of ice cream as well as five flavours of gelato from Grassroots Dairy. They do birthday parties for kids 10 and under, which includes hotdogs, birthday cake, a scavenger hunt and tour of the barn. They do catering for up to 40 people.

They’re open from Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’ll be open longer hours in the summer.

Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

June 15 is the application deadline for the 2018 Chamber Scholarship, valued at $500. See the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce website for scholarship criteria and to access the application form online.

-Send your business news to leahblain.shuswapmarketnews@gmail.com