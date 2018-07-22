Business Profile: Tree service sticks in Golden

By Sarah Wegelin

Green Leaf Tree Services Ltd. has been specializing in tree care in the Columbia Valley for 11 years.

It offers tree pruning, tree removal, dangerous tree removal, land clearing and tree health consultation services and more. Owner and professional arborist Scott Kells is an International Society of Aboriculture certified arborist, certified tree risk assessor and BC Forest Safety Council certified faller. He says he owes the success of his business to the returning customers throughout the Valley who call every year for his help and strong reputation and the credentials of his hard-working crew.

“We’ve built a strong reputation in the valley in the last decade. I have a solid team and repeat customers,” Kells says.

Kells enjoys the work he does and didn’t expect his love of climbing trees to turn into the successful business he now runs.

“It’s doesn’t seem like a job,” he says. “It’s fun, most of the time.”

Finding and keeping qualified staff can be a challenge in his field. Unregulated standards throughout the provinces create different credentials among applicants, and keeping long-term staff in Golden, B.C. can be rough. Due to these challenges, he has worked with various international professionals and continues to boost his knowledge with acquiring certifications when possible and offers training to staff.

“Safety and experience is really important. There are strict protocols,” Kells explains.

Green Leaf Tree Services Ltd. is a SAFE certified company granted by the BC Forestry Safety Council. Kells ensures safety is a priority when working on the job and staff are well-trained. The company can handle a variety of work related to tree maintenance and removal and offers qualified, up-to-date knowledge. They follow protocols and are insured.

Green Leaf Tree Services Ltd. has no shortage of work these days. Since the wind storm that took place in Golden, B.C., on July 23, 2017, his business has been busy.

“It snowballed ever since,” he says.

For more information on Green Leaf Tree Services Ltd. check out www.greenleaftree.ca.