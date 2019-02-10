Business profile: Selkirk Service Auto Repair provides all services

Golden Star Staff

Are you curious about your car making that strange sound? Maybe it is just time for a regularly scheduled oil change? Stop by Selkirk Automotive Services to see what the friendly and helpful staff and mechanics there can do for you.

Selkirk Service Automotive is a full-service auto-repair company owned and operated by mechanic Bryan Miller. The trained mechanics can take a look at your whole vehicle, ensuring it is running in tip-top shape.

It is a busy repair shop located at 1201 Trans-Canada Highway where cars of many makes and models are fine tuned and put back on the road. Selkirk Service Automotive is known for providing fast, high-quality service to community members and visitors alike.

“Absolutely awesome place. Helped me out after hours with fixing an airbag on my truck, super friendly and helpful. I would recommend them to anyone,” says Greg Hanas in a Facebook review.

Business hours run six days a week from Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To book an appointment or for more information contact Selkirk Service at 250-344-2789. For more information about Selkirk Service Automotive, visit their Facebook page by the same name, or e-mail selkirkauto@persona.ca.

The shop is located right on the Trans-Canada Highway, making it simple for those who have broken down en route to Golden or other places to stop in to have their vehicle serviced.