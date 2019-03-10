Business Profile: Rocky Mountain Riders provides an unforgettable experience

Getting out on a winter adventure through untouched snow and mountain trails is what dreams are made of.

Getting out on a winter adventure through untouched snow and mountain trails is what dreams are made of.

Owner and operator Luke Burley and his great staff at Rocky Mountain Riders can make this dream a reality. Their snowmobile tours in the winter leave right from their cabin at the base of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, and head out onto the groomed trail that will take adventure seekers into the backcountry terrain.

Groups from all over B.C., Alberta, and beyond, come to Golden to see what Rocky Mountain Riders has to offer. The tours take off daily, heading to Gorman Lake, Quartz Creek, Old Man, Wisemen Lake, and access the West Bench. Stepping inside the humble cabin, visitors are greeted by friendly staff, and suits and gear are provided to ensure everyone is warm and has the proper safety equipment. After an initial safety meeting, visitors are brought to their snowmobiles, and learn the basics of riding. Then, they head out onto the groomed trail, on their way to their daytime destination.

“It’s getting busier each year. It’s fun, I enjoy it. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” Burley said. “Everyone usually comes back with a big smile on their face.”

Each trip depends on the capability of its riders. First, the group will head down the powerlines from the cabin, and usually they will venture out to Wisemen Lake. Then, they are given free time to play around on the lake. From there, they can continue the adventure as far back as they like, depending on the skill levels.

For those who don’t need a guide, Rocky Mountain Riders offers snowmobile rentals, and will take their snowmobiles from their location to any location the guest would like. Rocky Mountain Riders also offers guides for those who are visiting and have their own snowmobiles.

Burley began the business 15 years ago, when he was only 19 years old, operating out of his mother’s back yard. Since then, he has moved locations, and eventually began his operations up at the ski hill. Since, then, the business has expanded, and now employs 10 guides and staff.

Rocky Mountain Riders grooms their own trails, and helps with the Golden Snowmobile Club’s trails. They also work closely with the Golden Nordic Club, helping to build bridges and ensure safety of users in the non motorized area.

All of the guides at Rocky Mountain Riders have their Canadian Avalanche Association Avalanche 1 training. Some have more training.

“They’re very knowledgeable in the area and maintenance,” Burley said.

In the summer, Rocky Mountain Riders offers ATV and side by side rentals. For more information or to book your trip, call 1-877-950-7533 or visit www.rockymountainriders.com.