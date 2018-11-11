Business Profile: Golden Installations moves to provide more services

By Sarah Wegelin

For 47 years, Golden Installations Ltd. has been providing community members with various goods for household needs, including electrical contracting, equipment rental, paint and more.

After purchasing Ringheim and Company and moving to its location at 1027 11th Avenue N., it will now offer more industrial and automotive supplies.

“It’s been a lot to combine the two companies together,” explains Nancy Johnson, who bought Golden Installations Ltd. from her family with her husband Raymond Johnson 24 years ago.

She says the company has evolved and risen to the challenges over the years to be diverse in providing the community what it needs.

“It’s not a huge market,” explains Raymond.

Over the years, the company has worked to “weather” all the different seasons to stay in business.

With new inventory through the purchase of Ringheim and Company, Golden Installations Ltd. will now offer the community more. Known for its Benjamin Moore paint selection, equipment rentals, and industrial supplies, Golden Installations will now provide larger rental equipment – trucks and vans, automotive parts, and highway safety equipment. Customers also have access to a lot of different products not showcased at the shop’s location. They have a huge catalogue and offer knowledgeable and efficient service to customers.

“We love getting people into the store to realize what we have and what we can get if you can’t find it in town,” Raymond says.

While the move to the new location marks an end of an era for Nancy and her family, who built the building at the old location, Nancy explains the community has been awesome and change is good.

“It hasn’t been easy, but it’s time to move on. We’re busy, and that’s a good thing,” she says.

Through the changes, the Johnson’s are grateful for the support they receive from the community.

“We have great customers and are grateful for the support from the town,” Raymond says.

Still going after 47 years, Golden Installations Ltd. works to bring in the products you need and they can find it if you can’t. Staff have tons of knowledge and experience and are adding a new line of products to their existing supplies. For more information visit Golden Installations Ltd. at its new location at 915 11th St. South, or contact Raymond or Nancy at 250-344-5566.