Business profile: Flowers From Home

Debbie Kepke has been operating her business, Flowers From Home, in Nicholson for about 10 years now.

Debbie Kepke has been operating her business, Flowers From Home, in Nicholson for about 10 years now.

She has always enjoyed working with flowers and gardening and saw a need in the community for floral arrangements. She opened Flowers From Home and has been busy providing flowers for all occasions since then.

“It’s good to play with the flowers and get your hands in the dirt,” Kepke said, adding that she has always had a passion for flowers and gardening. “I’ve always had gardens. I always was quite crafty.”

Weddings are beginning to book this summer, and Kepke has been keeping busy with the demand for her floral arrangements. Her favourite pieces are for weddings and babies, but she has also been busy arranging flowers for funerals.

Some of her flowers come from her own garden, and some she gets from a grower in town, but most of her flowers come from the auction in New Westminster, near Vancouver.

She has someone there who bids on flowers, which are brought in on big trolleys. As an independant shop, Kepke’s buyer sits on the bleachers and bids on flowers by the stem via computer. Her buyer attends most of the auctions, and ships them to her from Vancouver, but in that auction arena, she is up against big companies like Save on Foods and Costco.

There are only two auctions to get flowers from in Canada, she explained. There is one in New Westminster, and one in Winnipeg, where all of the florists across Canada make their bids. The price of flowers all depends on what demand there is and how many are available. There are many variables at the auction, like what kind of a growing season the flowers have had from different countries. Things like an overly hot growing season or floods can determine the supply available, and demand can drive up the price.

With Mother’s Day on the way, Kepke has been busy arranging succulents into little wood and glass boxes. Succulents have grown in popularity recently, so Kepke has a variety to choose from at Flowers From Home, which is located at 962 Jacob Rd. in Nicholson.

Check out Flowers From Home online at www.flowersfromhome.yolasite.com or call 250-344-5855.