Business profile: Arbonne transforms lives

Arbonne sells more than just skin and hair products, they sell a healthy lifestyle.

(Left to right) Dr. Gultaj Somani (executive national vice president, first Mercedes Benz driver in B.C., and former family physician), Leanne Shumey (executive regional vice president, Langley, B.C.,) Diana Gilbert (executive regional vice president, Hope, B.C.), and Heather Ratzlaff (regional vice president, Golden) all driv eMercedes Benz from Arbonne. Harvey Toews/ Black Press Photo

With more than 400 products, Arbonne supplies sports, nutrition, hair care, cosmetics, and more for people of all ages.

The team in Golden lives and operates here, but their reach is global. Heather Ratzlaff lives in Golden, and is a regional vice president. She works closely with Goldenites Julianne Pearson, Stephanie Porter, Taraha Dixon, Stacey Sitter (in Calgary), and Zoe Simard. Other Arbonne consultants who live in Golden include Nicole Gagnon, Candace Helbing, Stephanie Foort, Elena Loesch, and Amanada Fuller (who is from Golden but lives in Williams Lake).

“Our team definitely has a really strong base in Golden, but our team is global,” Ratzlaff said. “This is not just a tiny town business, that’s why there’s so much room for growth. It very quickly extends outside of where you live.”

This group of strong and independant women were drawn to the business for all different reasons. Some wanted more time to spend with their family, others were enticed by the work-from-home lifestyle. The list of reasons goes on, but all Arbonne consultants have one thing in common: They want to help people.

“It’s really different for so many people. There’s so many different types of people in this business,” Ratzlaff said. “The business usually starts with a love for the products, and [turns] into a way of changing lives.”

On April 13, Arbonne hosted a Mercedes Benz car presentation at the Rockwater, and invited the public to attend for appetizers, cupcakes, inspiration, and prizes.

For anyone interested in trying out products, finding out more about Arbonne, or becoming involved in the business, Ratzlaff and the team will host monthly information sessions for the community. Contact Ratzlaff at 250-344-0575 or heather33arbonne@gmail.com, or any of the independent consultants.

“When you’re coachable and follow our checklist to success, amazing things happen,” Ratzlaff said. “I just love my team, they’re awesome. They’re a fun bunch of girls and we always support each other.”

To anyone considering a change in lifestyle and exploring different career options, Ratzlaff says Arbonne can help people achieve the lifestyle they desire.

“It’s definitely a career, if you like helping other people, it fits in that category,” Ratzlaff said. “Basically all the insecurities you have about starting a business like this are completely normal. I was a crazy shy person who didn’t know anyone else in this town when I started. All you need is a willingness to do it.”

Check out everything Arbonne has to offer, visit www.heatherratzlaff.arbonne.com.