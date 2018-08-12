Business profile: A new location in nature brings growth to Janie’s Mystic Gems and Jewels

By Sarah Wegelin

Janie’s Mystic Gems and Jewels will move to a new location in the coming weeks.

Owner and operator, Janie Tress, says the decision to move her shop from the current location at 908 10th Street N. in Golden to 918 Jacob Rd. in Nicholson gives her the opportunity to offer flexible business hours and more space for new products and gatherings in nature.

Customers are looking for a space for meditation and workshops, which is something Tress will provide in the coming weeks at her new location in addition to her jewelry, books, crystals, gems, and mystical items.

She says she feels good about the move and is looking forward to offering the space in a natural environment to her customers.

“I’m good with it. It’s going to be a lot,” she says.

Tress opened her gem and jewel shop in the current location after falling in love with crystals, gems, and mystical items. While the current location has served her well, she’s looking forward to being in nature and for customers to visit her in Nicholson.

Though the move will take her away from town, she will still look forward to regularly attending the Golden Farmers’ Market where business is doing “amazingly well.”

The gems and crystals offered at Janie’s Mystic Gems and Jewels are known to support healing and aid in meditation.

Some of her most popular items include Himalayan salt lamps, which are used to cleanse the air in a space by removing toxins; Labradorite, known by ancient mystics to have come from a frozen fire started by the northern lights (and looks like the northern lights); and selenite, which is considered one of the most powerful crystals used to heal, protect, and boost positive energy. Tress offers these items and more.

Tress provides guidance on how to use and care for the crystals and gems from her shop. She explains cleaning your gemstone and crystal with natural water is the best way to clean them when they get too foggy and build residue and recommends “activating” them with the light of the sun or the moon.

“People meditate with them and ask the stone what it prefers (sun or moon). Colours may fade in the sun if left for too long. Amethyst will fade out and lose its luster and niceness,” she explains. “If you want a crystal to work for you, put it in your bubble, wear it or keep it beside you when you sleep. Meditate while holding it or place them around you.”

Tress welcomes anyone interested in more information, or who wants to visit her shop. Call 250-439-8278, or visit her at the Golden Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays from 12 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot by the Chamber of Commerce, or from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Spirit Square on Saturdays.