Business notes: New operations manager will help Motorsport Circuit through expansion

With Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit poised to embark on an ambitious expansion project, a new manager has been added to the operation.

Paul Rossmo (right), general manager of Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit welcomes Scott Circuit who has been appointed operations manager. (Submitted photo)

With Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit poised to embark on an ambitious expansion project, a new manager has been added to the operation.

Scott Kerr has been named operations manager, allowing general manager Paul Rossmo to focus on the implementation of the Phase 2 development. The Circuit expects North Cowichan to move forward on the approval process for the expansion plan at its next council meeting on Wednesday, August 21.

Kerr’s automotive career and motorsport interests began in Ontario and Alberta before he moved to Victoria in 2003. He’s been working on the Island in the automotive progressions for the last 16 years, most recently as a general manager for the GAIN Group, owners of Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit.

“Scott has been a big supporter of the David Foster Foundation for many years, which helps families who have children requiring an organ donation,” says Marie Bayton, director of community engagement for the Circuit.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring says council will be asked to give first and second reading to the application for Phase 2 of Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit’s expansion application, the first steps in a process that could take several weeks to complete.

“If council agrees to give first and second reading, then we’ll move to a public hearing and go from there,” Siebring said.

•••

Two Cowichan Valley companies are among the finalists for the 2019 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island.

Made to Last Custom Homes of Duncan is a finalist in the Best Single Family Detached Custom Home under 2,500 sq. ft. category.

South Shore Cabinetry, with offices and showrooms in Lake Cowichan and Victoria, is a finalist in the Best Contemporary Bathroom over 140 sq. ft. category.

Victoria Residential Builders Association (VRBA), sponsor of the awards, says the finalists represent Canada’s leaders in sustainable West Coast design and construction highlighting the very best in new homes and renovations.

“These projects showcase creative design, craftsmanship, and energy efficiency demonstrating our members’ leadership in residential construction,” says Jenny Martin, chair of the 2019 CARE Awards.

“I congratulate the Finalists on their outstanding projects.”

CARE Awards finalists are selected by a panel of industry professionals using criteria such as architectural design, quality workmanship, creative use of space, and energy efficiency. The categories are Residential Planning, Design & Construction; Interior Design; Commercial Planning & Design; Customer Service; Sales & Marketing; Special Achievement; and Special Interest.

The Gold winners will be announced at the CARE Awards gala on Saturday, Sept 21 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel. The public will select the winner of the People’s Choice Award from finalist photos displayed at Hillside Centre from August 26 to Sept 8, and at www.careawards.ca.

“The People’s Choice Award is an opportunity for the public to vote for projects ranging from affordable family communities to waterfront dream homes,” says Casey Edge, executive director of VRBA.