Brucejack turns heads at mining convention

The portal access to the Valley of Kings, one of the gold deposits that make up the Brucejack project.

The Northwest is strongly represented this year as the Association for Mineral Exploration awards those who have made a significant contribution to the industry in 2017.

The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 24 during the AME’s annual Roundup Conference, under a theme of a “new generation of discovery”. Diane Nicolson, chair of the AME board of directors, said in a press release the recipients each have set the stage for future success in the mining industry.

“These individuals and teams, through their efforts in exploration, development and outreach are representative of that theme, having made or facilitated the discovery and creation of new mines which will bring benefits to communities throughout British Columbia and Canada. The Awards Gala at Roundup is an opportunity for us all to acknowledge and celebrate their accomplishments.”

In the AME’s own words, some notable individuals and operations with close ties to the Terrace area include:

Ron Burk, Ken Konkin and Ken McNaughton, recipients of the H. H. “Spud” Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration in B.C. and/or Yukon. They are being honoured for their pivotal roles in discovering the Valley of the Kings (“VOK”) deposit at Pretium Resources Inc.’s Brucejack mine in northwest B.C. They hold a rare distinction for efficiency, seeing fewer than eight years elapse from the recognition of the deposit in 2009 until the first gold was poured in June 2017.

Joseph Ovsenek, David Prins and Kevin Torpy, recipients of the E.A. Scholz Award for excellence in mine development in B.C. and/or Yukon. They are honoured for commitment and leadership in advancing the Brucejack mine to production.

The Brucejack mine is a 2,700 tonne-per-day high-grade underground gold mine approximately 65 kilometers north of Stewart. With total gold reserve of 8.7 million ounces and a present value of US$1.53 billion and a projected all-in sustaining cash cost of US$446 per ounce gold, Brucejack is one of the top Canadian mining development success stories of the past decade.

Brent Murphy and Elizabeth Miller, recipients of the Robert R. Hedley Award for excellence in social and environmental responsibility for their significant contributions and advances in the realm of social and environmental responsibility related to Seabridge Gold Inc.’s KSM project in the upper Nass Valley. The proposed KSM mine is surrounded by the traditional territories of four First Nations and the Nisga’a Nation, and is near the Alaskan border. That setting presents unique challenges for environmental protection and gaining social licence to operate.According to AME benefits agreements were negotiated with Gitanyow First Nation and Nisga’a Treaty Nation, and the project was accepted by Tahltan, Gitxsan and Skii km Lax Ha Nations. Tribal Nations and communities in Alaska were also engaged. The surrounding communities of Smithers, Terrace, Stewart, Dease Lake, Iskut and Telegraph Creek were consulted, and all of these parties continue to be openly consulted. The result of the engagement with stakeholders led to $500 million in design changes and training opportunities with the KSM project.