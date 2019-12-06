Brewing company gets liquor licence in Qualicum Beach, can now move forward on building plans

An artistic rendering of the plan for the East Village revitalization. (Courtesy of the Town of Qualicum Beach)

A liquor licence was unanimously approved by Qualicum Beach council for Tidal Brewing Co. Lounge, which will now move forward on building plans.

The brewery is set to be part of East Village, a development project for downtown Qualicum Beach that would change the area into a walkable urban landscape with three-story buildings — a mix of residential and commercial.

The licence was approved at a recent special council meeting on Dec. 4, and was the only item on the agenda. Heather Svensen, Corporate Administrator, said the urgency of item was because the owners want to be able to get approval for the liquor licence before moving forward on building plans.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach east village plans take shape

Discussion from council was limited. Coun. Adam Walker said although he understands why this would feel urgent to the owners of Tidal Brewing Co., he still didn’t think a meeting was justified.

“We have a meeting in like 12 days, I don’t understand why we’re moving this up for this one person,” he said. “So I still support it, but I don’t support the idea of having a whole meeting for one applicant.”

Luke Sales, director of planning for Qualicum Beach, said more discussion around the East Village will happen in the new year.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter