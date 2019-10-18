Brewery, lounge proposed for downtown Mission

The new business would be located at 33211 North Railway Ave.

Mission council has decided to support a liquor licence application for a lounge endorsement for a proposed brewery to be located at 33211 North Railway Ave.

The applicant, Kylan St. Jean, proposes the hours of liquor service be from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The public had an opportunity to speak to council on Oct. 7 and provide input. Only one person spoke and was in favour of the idea.

City staff also received five comments of support and one of non-support.

The proposed brewery and lounge was originally proposed earlier this year on First Avenue. However, the location has changed.

Council’s endorsement will now be forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) for final approval.