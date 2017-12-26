Boxing Day shoppers start early in Vernon

While some have said that Boxing Day is losing steam in favour of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the day after Christmas reigns as Canada’s oldest shopping tradition.
WATCH:
blackpress.tv
Morning Star Staff
twitter.com
The early bird gets the deal
While some have said that Boxing Day is losing steam in favour of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the day after Christmas reigns as Canada’s oldest shopping tradition.
WATCH:
blackpress.tv
Morning Star Staff
twitter.com
Socks bought through First West Foundation's Winter Warmth employee giving campaign.
The early bird gets the deal