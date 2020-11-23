Blue Friday to support more trash skimmers in Greater Victoria waters

Seabins can collect up to one-and-a-half tons of floating debris per year

A seabin is able to intercept and collect floating debris in calm bodies of water. This is one of two installed in the North Saanich Marina by a group of local businesses thanks to the proceeds from Blue Friday sales in 2019. (Provided by Maya Bellay)

Blue Friday is back and ready to make an even bigger splash.

Last year, a group of local businesses banded together pledging to donate the proceeds of their Black Friday sales to the Vancouver Island Surfrider chapter. Thanks to the support of the community, the group was able to raise $15,200 which funded the instalment of seabins in the North Saanich Marina.

Seabins – or trash skimmers – are designed to be installed in any body of water with a calm environment, such as marinas, yacht clubs, or ports. The seabin moves up and down with the range of the tide collecting all floating rubbish. The seabin can intercept floating debris, macro and microplastics, along with microfibres with an additional filter.

One seabin can catch approximately one-and-a-half tons of floating debris per year.

Despite the hardships of the pandemic, L/L Supply, Goldilocks, SALT, Zero Waste Emporium, West Coast Refill, Salt and Seaweed Apothocary, The Market Bags, and Wychbury Ave have all pledged to donate all profits from their Blue Friday sales to install more seabins in surrounding waters.

For more information visit blue-friday.ca.

