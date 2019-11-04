Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair coming to Langley

Marko Vcic said BCIT offers programs in more than just trades. Come to the fair in Langley to learn about all the programs that school offers and how you can apply. (Black Press file photo)

Those looking for their dream job or wanting to learn how to make it happen will find everything they need at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happening this month in Langley.

Job seekers and students will find about 40 educational institutions and prospective employers ready to connect with promising candidates.

The fair will be held Nov. 14 at the Langley Events Centre at 7888 200th Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A frequent exhibitor at the Black Press Media fair will be returning once again.

“BCIT is always a huge supporter of the career fairs,” said Marko Vcic, marketing coordinator at the school.

Vcic will be at the fair along with BCIT program advisors to help field any questions people might have about the programs and training courses offered by the school.

“BCIT has always been addressed as a trades training school, and I want to make sure [everyone] [is] aware BCIT consists of much more than just trades… we have accredited degree programs, in engineering, we have technology programs, business programs, nursing programs – a lot more than just the trades,” Vcic explained.

The school has five major campuses throughout the Fraser Valley including in Burnaby, North Vancouver, Richmond, Annacis Island and in downtown Vancouver. BCIT also offers training in specific programs at their satellite campuses in communities such as Maple Ridge and Langley, according to their website.

“We encourage everyone to come and see what is out there for them… they may not know they want a career change,” said Vcic.

The school offers full-time and part-time courses as well as the flexibility to take courses in the evenings and weekends.

“We would teach them just about anything they would want to know,” said Vcic.

The fair is free to attend, and people are reminded to bring their resume.

“They just need to come with the willingness to learn,” said Vicic.

For more information about the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair visit www.facebook.com/events/408165976513693/ or email Sheri Jackson at sheri.jackson@blackpress.ca, or call 1-855-678-7833.

