Bizarre Entertainment is Golden’s go to pop culture store

Growing up, many kids dream about owning their own store. They think about what they would want to sell and how if they owned their own store, they could have anything they wanted, but most end up in other careers. For Trevor Hamre, owner of Bizarre Entertainment, that dream came true.

Hamre always wanted to own a pop culture store. Growing up in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan he loved similar stores like Tramps and AJ’s Video Game Exchange. By age 17, he began looking for a place to create a store and in 2001 settled in Golden after two years of business of school. Nine years later he purchased East Kootenay Electronics and then turned it into Bizarre Entertainment.

Bizarre Entertainment offers a variety of different “entertainment.” From movie and video game rentals, video game purchases, board games, comic books, pop culture memorabilia, and classic arcade games. Hamre says he hopes to expand the arcade and add more machines. Nearly every night they have a special event.

Wednesday nights from 6-9pm is Dungeons and Dragons and table top gaming. Those who want to learn Dungeons and Dragons are encouraged to attend but should contact Hamre in advance so a player can be prepared. On Thursdays from 4-7pm is Magic the Gathering League, on Friday from 6-9pm and Sunday 2-7pm is Magic the Gathering tournaments and Saturdays from 6-9pm there is a new game called Hero Clix.

Games are played next door at Jita’s Cafe and Hamre says it is because of them they are able to host these events. Owner and Hamre’s wife, Kuljit Jaswal has even extended the cafe’s hours to host the events.

“She’s allowed me to create my dream.” Hamre said.

Walking into Bizarre Entertainment, it is filled to the brim with nearly everything you can think of. If by some chance they don’t have what you’re looking for, Hamre says they will happily get it for you.

While some businesses in a small town may shy away from having a full store, fearing they may not be able to sell a lot, Hamre says he likes the idea of having a full store.

“No one wants to walk into an empty store,” Hamre said. “I’m not into having an empty store. I want a full store.”

While the internet and online media has caused many video rental stores in big cities to shut down, Hamre says that the slower internet access in the Golden area has allowed him to continue business on that side.

Overall Hamre said his favourite part of the business is the customers and being able to talk with them about a culture he loves.

He is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the community while running the business he has always wanted.

“The community has been really good to us,” Hamre said.

For more information on special events and movie rental deals at Bizarre Entertainment call them at 250-344-6633 or stop by at 1007 11 Ave S. and check out this unique Golden store and find the entertainment you need!