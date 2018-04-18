BIZ BEAT: New faces and new spaces in Port Alberni

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Lisa Hope has joined the team at Carlson Wagonlit Twin Travel & Cruises on Johnston Road.

“My sister lives here and has been bugging me to move for the past nine years, so I did,” said Hope. “I was previously a graphic designer and as my four children are now adults, I have the time I want to travel the world. I was living in Vernon, but found that not to be very cost effective, and the area here is so beautiful and also afforded me the opportunity to be nearer my sister and nieces. I used to come here twice a year and have fallen in love with the area. The ladies here are a great team to work with and that is an added bonus.”

Twin Travel & Cruises, located in the Adelaide Mall, has been serving Port Alberni and the surrounding area since 1984. www.twintravel.ca

•••

Erica Watson at Stirling Images Photography has announced she is semi-retiring and closing her studio at the end of the month. Watson says she will still do some outdoor portrait photography and will be available for business head shots on location.

Watch her Facebook page for updates on special events, such as grad and Christmas.

•••

Van Isle Ford Sales has received the 2017 President’s Award from Ford Motor Company of Canada. The President’s Award, Ford of Canada’s highest dealership honour, is presented annually to those dealerships who demonstrate outstanding achievement in sales and customer satisfaction.

“Earning the President’s Award signifies our entire staff’s dedication to delivering superior customer satisfaction day in and day out,” says Will Pulford, Dealer Principal at Van Isle Ford. “I couldn’t be more proud to receive this recognition, especially since it comes from the people we value most – our customers.”

Van Isle Ford has received the President’s Award four times in the past five years and is the only Diamond Club winner on Vancouver Island.

•••

Yogi Krystal Horton has joined the team at Alberni Fitness. Krystal believes yoga is a key component to keeping your mind and body as healthy as possible. She completed her yoga teacher training under Jan Norman at the Ahimsa School of Yoga, which certifies her internationally under the Yoga Alliance. She has also taken specialized training in Yin Yoga under Carly Forest.

See www.albernifitness.com for classes.

•••

Samantha Booth of Treat Your Feet is growing her business with a clinic space opening this month.

Booth, a nurse for 16 years, came to Port Alberni two years ago from Ontario, where she ran a mobile foot care business for three years. Booth was pleased to find opportunities here at two facilities and has been a casual nurse at Ty Watson House. In February, she took on the clients of a retiring nurse and now is taking over the clinic of another nurse who has relocated.

“With two little girls at home I am excited to have the opportunity to balance being a mum with building my career as a foot care nurse, which was my goal when we decided to move here,” said Booth.

“As an advanced foot care nurse I have cared for people with diabetes, circulation issues, thickened and fungal nails, as well as structural abnormalities of the foot along with various other conditions. I complete a foot care assessment, provide treatment and maintenance, which includes nail care, callous and corn management/reduction and health teaching to my clients,” explained Booth.

She is also a registered service provider with Veterans Affairs. Call 250-735-4771 or email treatyourfeet123@gmail.com

•••

Thomas Earl is moving his successful tattoo business from home to Kingsway Crossing. Located next to Gayle’s Fashions at Kingsway and Argyle, Fatt Tatts Tattoo Company is opening the studio by the end of the month. Earl is grateful for the support of Community Futures, which helped him make this move and the opportunity to expand. He has hired an apprentice and will look to hire one or two more artists with at least 10 years experience in the near future.

Earl prides himself on an ultra clean shop and is certified with the health authority. Check out his designs on Facebook, or call for an appointment at 778-421-1300.

publisher@albernivalleynews.com