‘Big Spend’ event encourages residents to buy from South Surrey, White Rock businesses

Peace Arch News and parent company, Black Press Media, has partnered with the White Rock BIA and the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce in an effort to boost local business and support the Semiahmoo Peninsula community.

On July 25, as part of a nationwide event dubbed The Big Spend, White Rock and South Surrey residents will be encouraged to buy products from locally-owned businesses, who are “the backbone of Canada’s economy” but have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: One in five businesses face tough choices if COVID-19 lasts more than six months

The one-day event has gained steam across Canada, with cities in a number of provinces and territories taking part.

While those in the business community will be quick to point out that it’s important to buy local at the best of times – pandemic or not – it’s especially important as the country looks to rebound financially in 2020.

“Local small businesses make our communities run. They support community events and sponsor sports teams. They also provide nearly 70% of all private sector jobs in Canada,” the campaign’s official website (www.thebigspend.com) states.

“They have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to support their recovery in the same way they have supported our communities time and again.”

After taking part in the July 25 event, consumers are encouraged to go online and share a story or photo of their purchase on social media using the hashtag #TheBigSpend.

editorial@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News