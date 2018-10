Some of the finalists gathered for a picture at the Best of the WestShore Awards Thursday in Langford. (Katherine Engqvist/News staff)

The annual Best of the WestShore awards took place Thursday at the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort and Spa in Langford.

Voting opened back in the summer and saw more than 30,000 votes cast in more than 40 categories.

The finalists were all celebrated Thursday but if you missed the event, you can find all of the finalists in Friday’s edition of the Goldstream News Gazette in a special feature inside West Shore Life and Style.

