Best of the City: More than just the great outdoors

Shirley Harvey, office manager at Living Forest Oceanside Campground, which was voted Best Local Campground. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Summer was different this year, but campgrounds were a place where people could be safe, distanced and welcomed.

Even in a time of COVID-19 people kept coming back to Living Forest Oceanside Campground and RV Park, voted Best Local Campground again this year.

Sarah Littlejohn, co-owner and marketing director of Living Forest, said it was great to hear that the campground is Nanaimo’s favourite.

“We’re super fortunate to have a phenomenal team of staff, many of [whom] we keep on year round, including a site crew, and that lets us make improvements every year,” she said. “I think people really appreciate that.”

Return visitors to Living Forest would have noticed changes this past summer amid a pandemic. The campsite’s office never opened, with staff working through ‘separation panels.’ Washrooms and laundry rooms opened with maximum occupancies and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, and guests were encouraged to pre-pay to limit interaction at check-in.

“There was obviously changes, but people were experiencing changes absolutely everywhere they went, so they were prepared for them,” Littlejohn said.

She said visitors camping in their RVs were in their bubbles. And there’s plenty of space to physically distance at the sprawling, natural site with views of the Nanaimo River estuary.

“It’s such a phenomenal piece of property,” Littlejohn said.

RELATED: Tourism industry could only try to make the best of things this summer

BEST OF THE CITY: This year’s winners

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin