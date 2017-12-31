Best in Vernon business recognized

Nick and Jamee Moffat opened their business Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden this year in the old Art Knapp location on the Swan Lake Auto Mile. Photo credit: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star

Being nominated for a business excellence award is nothing new to Nick Moffat.

The Vernon entrepreneur is already a proud recipient of New Business of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award recognition from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce over the last two years.

However, Moffat is still excited about being nominated again this year in the new business category for opening the doors this year to his new enterprise, the Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden, located at 6325 Highway 97.

The garden centre is an extension of the landscaping business he started two years ago.

“The Chamber for us has been a really good networking and marketing opportunity for us and I feel the awards we have won in past years have been really helpful in getting your name established out there and for people to take you seriously,” Moffat said.

“It’s really cool to receive a nomination for an award like this especially when it comes from your business clients.”

Dione Chambers, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, said the awards nomination process started Dec. 6 and will continue until the Jan. 19 deadline.

The finalists will be shortlisted in the 12 categories, announced at a luncheon, with the awards night banquet set for March 9 at the Vernon Lodge.

Chambers, who just oversaw the move to a new office location for the Chamber at 204-3002 32nd Ave., said the annual business excellence awards offer several positive benefits.

Beyond recognition for achievement in Vernon’s business community, the awards process offers marketing opportunities, she says.

“It’s a great way to recognize the hard work that business owners are doing in our community,” Chambers said.

Moffat said when he started his landscaping business, the award nomination recognition benefit was invaluable.

“It’s not just about us. It’s great for other businesses and in particular non-profits as well to get that recognition,” he said. “It helps with cross-branding and cross-selling especially now with opening our garden centre.”

Chambers says nominations can be done over the phone, in-person at the Chamber office or online at www.vernonchamber.ca.

