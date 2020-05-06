Berwick Parksville construction now in full swing

Construction of the newest retirement community in Parksville is in full swing.
The Berwick Parksville project, a six-storey senior’s residence, is expected to be completed this year.
Construction crews have been busy digging and laying the foundation of the building that will feature one-bedroom, two-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den spaces. It will have a total of 188 units.
The new project, originally estimated to cost around $50 million, is located between the Parksville Community Conference Centre and Orca Place.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter