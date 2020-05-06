Construction crews busy working on Berwick Parksville project. (Michael Briones photo)

Berwick Parksville construction now in full swing

Project featuring 118 units to be completed this year

Construction of the newest retirement community in Parksville is in full swing.

The Berwick Parksville project, a six-storey senior’s residence, is expected to be completed this year.

Construction crews have been busy digging and laying the foundation of the building that will feature one-bedroom, two-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den spaces. It will have a total of 188 units.

The new project, originally estimated to cost around $50 million, is located between the Parksville Community Conference Centre and Orca Place.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Local company offers science-based lesson plan
Next story
Rumour of 5G tower in Vernon unfounded

Just Posted

Most Read