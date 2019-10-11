Berwick Comox Valley recognized as a top senior living community in North America

Berwick Comox Valley has won the 2019 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award, which recognizes and honors the Top 25 'Best in Wellness' senior living communities in North America.

From left to right Berwick employees Lisa Moorhead, Bernadette Giacomelli, Ashley Bransyo, Jaime Cole were integral to Berwick Comox Valley receiving the 2019 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award. Phot supplied.

Berwick Comox Valley is among those recognized as best-in-class for successfully fostering a wellness-centered environment to benefit all who live and work in their community. The award was created as a joint effort between International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep, LLC, a major manufacturer of recumbent cross-trainers used in healthcare, senior living and fitness, already mentioned above.

The ICAA is responsible for leading, connecting and defining the active-aging industry.

“Senior living communities have long been aware of how important wellness is for the health and well-being of their residents, but in recent years, wellness has evolved from being a programming option to becoming a way of life,” said CEO and founder Colin Milner .

This evolution, says Milner, is also reflected in a survey recently conducted by the ICAA. The survey found that 59 per cent of senior living communities state their business model will be wellness-centered with care services by 2023. Berwick Comox Valley has successively partnered with its residents and staff to create relevant, meaningful opportunities and inspire participants to improve their quality of life.

Wellness is typically defined by seven key dimensions: emotional, physical, intellectual, social, spiritual, vocational and environmental. When each of these dimensions is equally nurtured and prioritized, it can enhance a sense of well-being among residents. It is this commitment and acknowledgment of how important wellness is for older adults that elevates resident health to new heights.

“We won this award because of our company philosophy, ‘The Berwick Way’ which is integrated into everything that we do here at Berwick. It’s about creating communities that encourage a healthy, active and engaging lifestyle,” said Lisa Moorhead, Berwick Comox Valley’s active living manager.

“There is something very special about the communities we create. Every Berwick community built has incorporated the latest innovations in health and wellness because we want to ensure our residents have the opportunity to pursue a vibrant, purposeful and healthy life,” said senior director of operations, Kelly Lazaro.

As the older adult population continues to grow and more individuals seek a better, longer life, where they choose to live is becoming increasingly important. How communities structure their wellness culture can have a significant effect on health and longevity. It’s more than just practicing wellness; it’s about having it permeate all aspects of life. As winners of the Beacon Award, Berwick Comox Valley is leading the way.