BC Parks permit information to be posted online

VICTORIA – Information on BC Parks permit applications and issued permits will soon be available for everyone to view online, as part of the new public notification and engagement policy.

The public notification and engagement policy, coming into effect on Jan. 30, 2018, will better inform the public about park-use permits and what permit applications are currently being reviewed. It also provides guidelines for public notification and public input.

The policy was shaped through public consultation. It will ensure transparency on decisions to authorize activities within parks, as well as increase awareness of permitted activities within parks by reaching a much larger audience.

Until now, local newspaper advertisements were the only method of public notification about permits required for commercial use in parks and protected areas. The new process will be similar to the current park boundary adjustment consultation process.

On average, BC Parks receives 300 to 400 park-use permit applications each year. Of those, approximately 50% are for commercial use purposes, such as guide outfitting or fishing tours.

BC Parks took all input into consideration when finalizing the policy. To view information on BC Parks permit applications and issued permits, please visit: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/permits/parks-use-permit-info.html

To view the public notification and engagement policy, as well as a summary of public feedback about the policy, please visit: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/permits/consultation/public-notifications-policy.html

To learn more about BC Parks, please visit: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/