BC Greens holding riding association formation meeting in Comox Valley

The BC Green Party has announced the Comox Valley's Riding Association formation meeting scheduled for Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. in Room B at the Comox Community Centre located at 1855 Noel Ave.

The BC Green Party has announced the Comox Valley’s Riding Association formation meeting scheduled for Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. in Room B at the Comox Community Centre located at 1855 Noel Ave.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting, but only current members of the party may vote. Lapsed Greens may update their membership at the door.

If Greens agree to support a Courtenay-Comox Riding, then a riding chair, co-chair, secretary, and treasurer, and members-at-large will be elected.

Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

For further information, contact BC Green Party at 1-888-473-3686 or info@bcgreens.ca

Comox Valley Record