Barkerville Brewing’s stout wins silver at B.C. Beer Awards

Local tipple recognized provincially as brewery goes from strength to strength

Barkerville Brewing Co.’s latest award for its 52 Foot Stout will sit alongside the company’s many other awards for the favourite brew. Facebook/Barkerville Brewing Co. photo

Quesnel’s Barkerville Brewing Co. picked up a silver medal for its 52 Foot Stout at the B.C. Beer Awards on Oct. 20 in Vancouver.

General manager Justine Pelletier says it’s the third time the stout has placed.

“It’s a favourite down there,” she says.

The brewery submitted a handful of its products in different categories, but the stout was the only one that took an award, in the UK Stout category, winning second place behind Luppolo Brewing Company’s Oatmeal Stout, which is produced in Vancouver.

“Most categories had 50 to 60 entries,” explains Pelletier.

The local brewery’s tap handle was also up for an Innovation Award at the provincial event, and landed in the top five for its unique dynamite stick design.

Barkerville Brewing Co. opened in 2014, and the local business has gone from strength to strength. To date it has won six B.C. Craft Beer Awards and two Canadian Brewing Awards. There are 176 breweries in the province, according to Barkerville Brewing’s press release, so competition is fierce.

Barkerville Brewing’s wares are created in its warehouse on Davie Street downtown Quesnel. Pelletier says they brew around 150,000 litres of beer a year, and distribute it from here to New Brunswick. The brewery is led and staffed almost entirely by women, which is relatively unique in the industry, says the brewery’s press release.

As for what’s coming up, Pelletier says the brewery just bottled its Cold Snap Winter Ale, adding to its seasonal line up.

“That has gingery, orange peel, molasses and vanilla in it,” comments Pelletier.

In addition to its recent silver medal in Vancouver, Barkerville Brewing Company is up for three local awards at the Quesnel & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, which will be hosted this Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Seniors’ Centre.

Pelletier is up for Business Person of the Year, and the brewery is up for Business of the Year (10+ employees) and the Customer Service Award.

