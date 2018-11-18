Bacchus Cafe: Good people, good coffee, good food

By Sarah Wegelin

Tucked away in a nook above Bacchus Books on 9th Avenue, North in Golden, B.C., lives a sweet cafe. It offers delicious coffee, a variety of food options, lip-smacking vegan and non-vegan treats and lots of books. The walls of the cafe are lined with the work of local artisan’s, to go cups are lined with hand-made cup cozies and the service is fast and friendly. There’s something to satisfy anyone who journey’s up the stairs at the back of the book shop and into the cafe.

Owner and operator of Bacchus Cafe, Tammy Castonguay, who took over the 11-year operation, three years ago, says it’s the support of the community that keeps the cafe doors open, especially during the winter months when tourism is not as abundant as in summer.

“This time of the year we are supported by locals. Local business is what gets us through the winter,” Castonguay explains.

New menu items for the upcoming season include a super food bowl and a feature veggie burger. The super food bowl was added to the menu of vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian options about a month ago. The feature veggie burger is an important addition to Castonguay and her customers.

“This is a big one for me,” she says, adding, “I’m always looking for a homemade veggie burger.”

The feature veggie burger will frequently change throughout the season. Castonguay explains all will be vegan and gluten-free to serve those customers with dietary requirements and preferences. Having a feature will provide customers with a variety of options, toppings, dressings and leaves creativity for her staff to try new recipes. Customers can expect to the feature veggie burger to be available as a yam burger, black bean burger, beat burger, or mushroom burger to name a few.

“If you’re a vegetarian you’re always looking for that – homemade is ten steps above what you get at most places. It’s all about it being hearty and fresh with great texture and crunch,” she explains.

Of course, some old-time favourites are still being offered at Bacchus Cafe, including the glory bowl from the Whitewater Cookbook based out of Nelson, B.C., and the farm house, breakfast bagel. Bacchus Cafe offers Oso Negro coffee by the cup or by the bag (Prince of Darkness and Meteor.)

For more information check out www.bacchusbooks.ca.