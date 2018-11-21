At Chilliwack’s Bains Motors, it’s all about the love of people and cars

Gulwinder Bains stands next to one of the pre-owned cars for sale at his automotive dealership lot, Bains Motors Sales & Detailing, in downtown Chilliwack. (Sarah Gawdin/The Progress)

If there’s one thing the owner of Bains Motors Sales & Detailing—one of downtown Chilliwack’s newest pre-owned auto dealerships—knows, it’s automobiles. From big vans to small cars and everything in between, if it’s got four wheels and drives, Gulwinder Bains is either buying it, selling it, or detailing it.

And although Bains only opened his dealership last year, he says it’s a lifetime of automotive experience that’s brought him to this point.

“It’s in the blood,” he explained. “Cars are easy for me (and) everything about them I love.”

“I used to help my father with the family (trucking) business back home in India,” and when I came to Canada in 1999, I wanted to continue working with automobiles in some fashion. That choice eventually lead Bains to become the owner/operator of a local taxi cab, but after 14 years behind the wheel, the mechanically-inclined salesman says “it was time for a change.”

So with his can-do attitude, and with the mentorship of a friend who also owns a Chilliwack dealership, Bains leased downtown property and set up shop in what used to be an old restaurant, however, it’s not what’s on the inside of Bains Motors that matters, it’s what’s in front that counts.

“We sell a quality product,” said Bains as he looked out at the more than a dozen vehicles for sale on his lot. And “we offer piece of mind that all cars are inspected and safe (before being sold), and we stand behind what we sell with a one-month warranty.”

And while Bains says he does try to focus on vehicles produced this century, he adds the dealership welcomes good condition older model trade-ins because although he’s running a business, he’s not in it just for profit.

“It’s not only about the money. This is my business and so I’d love to grow it, but I (also enjoy the customers),” said Bains.”There’s a feeling you get when they walk through your door—like ‘Yes! They chose me!’—and it helps create a good image and (shows the) customers believe in you and your service.”

Which is why Bains says he prices his cars affordably and does his best to work personally with every customer who walks onto the lot. “We try to keep a lot of variety (in stock), and our (vehicle) prices start at $3,000.” And if they don’t have what you’re looking for, Bains Motors will keep a lookout and contact you the moment they find something that matches your automotive wish list.

Open six days a week, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., Bains Motors also offers professional detailing services that start at $40.

To learn how Bains Motors Sales & Detailing can help you get behind the wheel of a sweet, new-to-you ride, please visit them at 46274 Yale Road, call 778-240-6061, or visit their website at Bains-Motors.ca.

