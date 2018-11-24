Armstrong sweet shop on move

Jolanda and Peter Rotzetter are moving Chocoliro Finest Chocolates from the Towne Centre Mall across the railway tracks on Pleasant Valley Boulevard for a month. The couple are searchine for a new permanent location. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Armstrong-Spallumcheen residents with a sweet tooth can visit their favourite chocolate outlet.

In a new location.

After eight years at the intersection of Okanagan Street and Pleasant Valley Boulevard, as the corner tenant in Armstrong’s Towne Centre Mall, Chocoliro’s Finest Chocolates is on the move.

“We’re going to 2543 Pleasant Valley Boulevard, next to the Wild Oak Café and Twisted Purl Yarn Studio,” said Peter Rotzetter, who owns/operates Chocoliro with his wife, Jolanda.

It will be a short-lived stay for Chocoliro at the new facility, which will handle retail sales only.

The couple will open there on Nov. 30 – in time for the Armstrong Christmas Light-Up – and will be there until Christmas Eve. The Rotzetters will then take their annual six-week break and will figure out then where their new shop will be located.

“We’ll do production here (current location) until the last day, then we have to figure out what to do in the beginning of January,” said Rotzetter. “The new store will fit our retail needs.”

Chocoliro offers a variety from dark to white chocolate in different shapes. There is customized designed chocolate as well as chocolate decoration for most special events.

The Rotzetters have been holding an in-store draw to help let customers know about the impending move.

The winner will receive a basket of Chocoliro goodies.