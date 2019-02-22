Armstrong business may take the cake at B.C. Wedding Awards

An Armstrong entrepreneur has iced her way to earning provincial recognition.

Frosted Tier Cakes has been nominated for the 2019 British Columbia Wedding Awards.

“I was nominated and honestly knew nothing about this until they contacted me with the good news,” said owner Mel Williams.

The 10th anniversary BC Wedding Awards take place April 24 at the Hard Rock Casino Theatre. There is still time to nominate a business before the March 1 deadline.

Williams’ business started by being asked to make a birthday cake for a friend’s daughter. Since then, she has been making her elaborately decorated cakes out of her home for several years and in June 2017 she opened her little bake shop in the heart of Armstrong to reach a wider audience.

“It has been slow going but a lot of fun. I learn new techniques, and fun new designs every day,” said Williams. “I work hard every day to make new and fun delicious creations for all my clients new and returning. Everything is hand made from scratch and molded to suit each client’s needs.”

Taking the leap from a home-based business to a retail location was a nerve-racking proposition, but Valley First Business Banking Advisor Jared Nelson helped her with the launch.

“I first met Jared right after I got my business license and I was nervous about taking such a big step,” she says. “He was super friendly and incredibly generous with his time. Since I opened Frosted Tier Cakes, he’s always available to answer every single question I have.”

While Williams loves making custom-made cakes as well as ready to eat confections such as cake pops, cupcakes and macaroons to clients throughout the North Okanagan, she does admit that starting your own business is not without its challenges.

“Make sure you love it because you are going to have to put 150 per cent into it every single day,” she says.

To that end, she advises would-be business owners to make sure they do their research and talk as many people they can before taking the leap themselves.

“It’s essential to know what you are getting into.”

