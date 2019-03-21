Applications open for bursary, scholarship funding at North Island College

Current and future North Island College students can now apply for scholarships and bursaries available through the NIC Foundation.

Last year, donors supported education through more than 415 awards, valued at up to $5,000 each. That legacy of giving is expected to continue in 2019 with increased funding available.

READ: North Island College Foundation donors help more students than ever

“We’re so grateful for the ongoing support of donors who see the value in investing in students at NIC,” said Randall Heidt, Executive Director of the NIC Foundation. “We are thankful for every penny and thrilled by their continued generosity.”

The awards are available to new NIC students arriving from high school or students already in programs or graduating. With one online application, students become eligible for hundreds of awards based on their academic performance, financial need, career interests or community involvement.

NIC Foundation board chair Ilona Horgen said the awards can be life-changing for recipients.

“Whether you are just starting out in school or retraining for a new career, these awards can make all the difference,” said Horgen. “Receiving a bursary or scholarship can mean finishing school earlier, pursuing your dream job, or supporting yourself while you learn. And then, one day, you may be able to support others in turn.”

The award application deadline is April 24, 2019. Visit foundation.nic.bc.ca/students for an awards list and online application form.

To learn how you can assist NIC students or for more information, contact the NIC Foundation at 250-334-5040 or 250-334-5249.