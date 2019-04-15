Answers for your Ladysmith home-buying questions

A home for sale is shown in Beckwith, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)Buying and selling a home comes with a lot of questions. (Canadian Press photo)

Gerry Beltgens Special to the Chronicle

Thinking of buying or selling a home?

Wondering who to talk to? Confused about the new regulations? Should you get a home inspection?

What is agency? How do I find a good agent? How much can I afford to pay? What about those new speculation taxes? What are my liabilities if I sell my own home or if I buy a for sale by owner? So many questions!

Buying or selling a home is so much more complex than before. The rules have changed and so have the potential problems. The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board may have the answer.

Any Ladysmith resident preparing to enter the home market may want to head north first to check out the Real Estate Consumer Conference being held at Beban Park Social Centre in Nanaimo on May 11.

The second-annual edition of the event will feature specialists from B.C. Assessments, CMHC, The Real Estate Foundation of BC, credit unions, banks, realtors, brokers and more.

Industry expert and realtor Tony Joe will cover many of the issues impacting buyers and sellers alike. A mortgage panel will discuss the ins and outs of financing a home in this complicated market.

Do you qualify for that dream home? Who do you need to talk to to make that dream come true? The questions keep coming, but the VIREB Real Estate Consumer Conference may have the answers.

Admission is free, and attendees have a chance to win one of five Google homes.

The event is scheduled for May 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beban Park Social Centre, 2800 Bowen Road, Nanaimo.