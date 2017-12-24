Another motel sale in Penticton

The Log Cabin Motel in Penticton, located at 3287 Skaha Lake Rd., has sold for $2.9 million.

According to Western Investor, the 36-unit, six-storey motel is situated on a 1.9-acre corner lot, with high-density zoning. It sold for approximately $80,000 per suite.

The site was listed for $3.2 million with an assessed value of $2.2 million.

This year, the site of the former Super 8 motel went to B.C. Housing to build social housing, the former Highland Motel went to Azura Management to build town homes and the El Rancho has gone to an unknown buyer.

The Slumber Lodge motel was also sold, according to a July report from Western Investor, which also published details on the sale of the Jubilee Motel in August.