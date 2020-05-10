Anglin appointed to the Comox Valley Airport Commission board

The Comox Valley Airport Commission (CVAC) has announced the appointment of Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce nominee Bill Anglin, to the board for a three- year term.

Currently a partner of the Courtenay and Anglin Real Estate Group, Bill retired from a 25-year career in the Canadian Air Force as a Flight Engineer in 2008. An active volunteer, Bill is currently the president of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation and chairman the Comox Valley Destination Marketing Committee. He also serves as a board member of the Sid Williams Theatre Society and a director of the United Way Central & North Vancouver Island and the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He has previously held elected positions as a councillor for the City of Courtenay, and director for the Comox Valley Regional District.

“Bill brings a wealth of experience in real estate, zoning and bylaws, a comprehensive understanding of regional economic drivers, and a demonstrated commitment to community service, making him an ideal addition to our board,” said CVAC board chair, Martin Crilly. “His skill set will be put to good use as plans are made to enter this new era of post-COVID 19 recovery.”

Comox Valley Record