Aldergrove Credit Union puts finishing touches on new Willoughby location

Branch's soft opening to be held Tuesday, March 9, grand opening on March 27

Aldergrove Credit Union’s (ACU) new Willoughby branch will be holding its soft opening on Tuesday, March 9.

Located in unit 300 – 7150 200 St. in Langley, this will be the credit union’s seventh Fraser Valley branch.

CEO Gus Hartl said ACU has 17,000 members in the Fraser Valley and has served the community for 65 years.

“We’re thrilled to be joining a vibrant and thriving community like Willoughby, it’s been years in the making, and we couldn’t be more excited that opening day is almost here,” Hartl said.

Branch Manager Christina Hopkins will lead a team of five employees including a financial planner and small business advisor.

There will be both a walk-up and drive-thru ATM.

A community room available free to use for community groups who need meeting space on top of financial assistance.

“A growing community like Willoughby needs support from a local community credit union that can offer personalized banking services,” Hartl said. “We’re here to help young families buy their dream home and offer advice to small business owners in the area who are looking to grow.”

An official grand opening will be held on Saturday, March 27.

More information can be found at www.aldergrovecu.ca.

