After 22 years, Sidhus retire from running popular Shefield’s in Langley Mall

To many, Shefield's has been much more than a store, it's a 'sanctuary' because of the Sidhus

Rose Sidhu (second from left holding Ricky the dog) and her husband Harjit, (far right) are retiring from running Shefield’s in Langley Mall for the past 22 years. New owner Brian Deol (outside left) with his brother Devon will take over in January. Staff member Ravinder Athwal (middle right) will stay on. Monique Tamminga Langley Times

After 22 years of providing friendship and care to customers of Shefield & Sons, Rose and Harjit Sidhu are retiring.

The Sidhus, and their dog Ricky ,are saying goodbye to their hundreds of friends that visit them weekly for a cup of coffee, a visit and also to use the postal outlet inside the store located at the Langley Mall.

“We have amazing customers. They are like family. It’s been a great time for us. Our daughters grew up here and now they’re grown and we’ve never been away from here,” said Rose, as customers gathered around to thank the couple for their years of service.

“There’s been a lot of tears for all of us,” Rose said.

After deciding to retire, the Sidhus hand-picked the people who will take over for them.

Brothers Brian and Devon Deol have taken over the helm and hope to keep the welcoming reception going.

“I’d love for them to be as welcomed as we have been for all these years,” said Rose.

She has already told them that they better get a dog.

The Sidhus got Ricky as a rescue dog more than six years ago and he has been a fixture at the store ever since, bringing smiles and asking for pets from all the regulars.

“We love dogs and we love Ricky.”

The Sidhus always encouraged customers to bring in their dogs when they shop and that will continue with the new owners, she said.

The Sidhus wanted to find a way to thank their customers “for their tremendous support and friendship,” so they decided to host a thank you celebration. More than 100 people have indicated they are planning to come.

Randy (Elvis) Friskie and Joy (Patsy Cline) Chapman are providing the entertainment and there is dinner, too.

For Louis Munday, Shefield’s is a ‘sanctuary.’ She’s been coming to Shefield’s since it opened 22 years ago.

“It’s the only place you can go when you are feeling a bit blue and you can come here and get a hug and a smile from Rose. I consider Rose my friend,” she said.

On Wednesday, when the Times visited Shefield’s, Munday happened to be there to bring Rose a thank you gift. Ricky got a treat, too.

“The Sidhus have raised two wonderful daughters who we have all watched grow up here and they have made everyone feel like there is somewhere to go where you are always welcome,” she said.

For the first time in more than two decades, the Sidhus are going on a month-long vacation.

“We booked our dream trip. I can’t wait,” said Rose.

Given it is the busiest time of year, the Sidhus will stay on at the store until the end of December.

Also, Ravinder Athwal will remain on staff so customers will continue to see a familiar smiling face.

PICTURED BELOW: Louis Munday has been a regular at Shefield & Sons since they opened 22 years ago. Now she brings in her dog to visit with owner Rose Sindhu’s dog Ricky. Munday calls the Langley Mall store a sanctuary and she’s going to miss Rose when she retires at the end of December.

