Aberdeen’s Ace Hardware store unveils itself as newest Rona location

Staff marked the grand opening Aug. 13 with four days of sales

Though much is still the same inside of Ace Hardware store situated a few kilometres east of Aldergrove, one thing has changed.

The Fraser Valley Building Supply-owned retailer at 28728 Fraser Hwy. is now operating under the Rona banner.

The news comes just months after Lowe’s Canada group, which owns Rona, announced an agreement to sell its Ace Hardware assets.

The deal is part of Lowe’s restructuring that saw the company close 34 underperforming Rona and Lowe’s retail locations in Canada.

“The transition to Rona will allow owner Fraser Valley Building Supply (FVBS) to provide more choices and flexibility to their customers,” said company spokesperson Cindy Morgan-Gagne.

This includes customers being able to shop online at rona.ca and having purchases made ready for in-store pick-up.

To mark the Aug. 13 grand opening, the FVBS team in Aberdeen has been hosting in-store celebrations.

Customers have opted for sale prices on select merchandise, bonus AIR MILES points on purchases, and a giveaway sweepstakes to win an electric wall fireplace.

As it stands, the store’s same employees “will keep providing customers with the same outstanding service and value Fraser Valley Building Supply is known for,” Morgan-Gagne added.

For more information on the announcement, people can contact Fraser Valley Building Supply by emailing atraycyr@buildingsupplies.ca.

