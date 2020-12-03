Abbotsford’s Ravens Brewing Co. wins Innovation Excellence Award

Local business pivoted in an innovative way to meet the unique demands of the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford’s Ravens Brewing Co. has won the Innovation Excellence Award at the 2020 Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards presented by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and the Abbotsford News.

The Innovation Excellence Award, sponsored by RBC Royal Bank, is given to a business or entrepreneur that has pivoted their production or developed new business, products or services in an innovative way to meet unique demands during the COVID-19 crisis.

The award recognizes businesses that are using effective strategies to improve competitiveness and profitability. The recipient’s productivity and quality control throughout the entire operation demonstrates a leadership position within their industry sector. Continuous performance improvement, including a safe and responsible environment, is integral to the recipient’s operation.

The recipient is on the leading edge of best practices and constantly updates processes to remain competitive and profitable. The recipient has conquered the world of pivoting with innovation and competitiveness in the “new normal”.

“Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce and the Abbotsford News for this award,” stated Paul Sweeting of Ravens Brewing Co. “In March, I don’t think anyone knew what the coming months would look like, but it was our goal to do what we had to do to survive and serve the community the best way we could. It turns out that involves hand sanitizer and coffee delivered to your car. We have a great team, and I want to thank all of them for coming together and persevering through this time. Thank you.”

From the judges:

Ravens Brewing had the “recipe” for emerging as innovative leaders by quickly addressing new opportunity areas being created by the changing landscape. They not only expanded their current portfolio of offerings, but they also used their distillery to manufacture medical grade hand sanitizer that met all government standards. They made sure this was available to all frontline workers.

There’s a great quote that says, “it’s not about being the best ON the team, but FOR the team”. Ravens Brewing Company put action behind those words and collaboratively worked together as a team by taking on new roles and responsibilities as needed, whatever it took to succeed, they did.

Ravens Brewing Company is committed to making our community a better place, they boost others’ success by seeing the big picture yet servicing the hidden needs of the person.

Other nominees for the award included:

Abbotsford Agrifair

Chef Boss Culinary

Klassic Catering

Parallel Yoga

