Abbotsford’s Allegra Marketing Print Mail earns industry award

Company recognized for excellence in sales and customer service

Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Abbotsford is the recipient of an award for excellence in sales and customer service. (Google Street View)

Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Abbotsford was recently honoured with an award from Alliance Franchise Brands, a leading marketing, print and graphic communications franchise network.

The annual award recognizes excellence in sales and customer service. It comes as Allegra is providing critical resources to help local businesses reopen safely and quickly as restrictions are lifted, said Allegra owner Gavin Dabreo.

“We are all in this together, contributing to the reopening and comeback for our business community,” he said.

“This recognition reminds us that no one does it alone. Our loyal customers are the ones we honour, and we share this award with them.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Allegra quickly moved to support local businesses and continues to serve the community with creative and innovative signage solutions.

Allegra has created resources for businesses, including reopening guidelines that offer a comprehensive checklist methodology.

The company provides graphics and signs needed to reopen swiftly and easily, creating a safe environment for customers and employees.

Allegra, located at #101 – 33425 Maclure Rd., serves the digital and print marketing communications needs of small and medium-sized organizations – direct mail, advertising, website development, email marketing, signs and branding.

Allegra is independently owned and operated and is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, linking more than 600 locations throughout North America.

