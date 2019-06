PotLuck Ceramics' annual event in Port Alberni was a success at the end of May

Dave Zryd cooks up some tapas using Pot Luck Ceramics’ cookware during an open house at the social enterprise’s cottage on Gertrude Street at the end of May. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

PotLuck Ceramics’ annual Taste of Tapas event was a success at the end of May.

PotLuck—a social enterprise with a retail cottage on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni—has raised well over $100,000 since founder Helma Swinkels brought the first shipment of unique ceramic cookware over from Spain.

The annual Taste of Tapas event gives volunteers the opportunity to show customers how to use the ceramic cookware on a barbecue, and talk about how the charity works.

editor@albernivalleynews.com