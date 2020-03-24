A message from Royal le Page, 100 Mile Realty and REMAX 100

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19 and the declared Public Health Crisis, together Royal LePage, 100 Mile Realty and RE/MAX 100 have decided that in the interest of public safety we will pause on all in person appointments effective March 23 until the situation stabilizes. This means there will be no in person showings or client meetings until further notice. We will continue to listen to the health authorities and legislative bodies to assess the situation.

Realtors will continue to work with their clients to ensure any contractual obligations are being met.

If you have any questions or concerns at this point, please contact your realtor directly.

100 Mile House Free Press