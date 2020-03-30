A message from Ashcroft Home Hardware to team members, customers, and the community.

The health and wellbeing of the community is our first concern. We would like to announce new options, in order to continue service excellence despite the current situation.

To assist the community in this time of social distancing, isolation, or quarantine, we offer these new services free of charge:

1. Free delivery in the towns of Ashcroft and Cache Creek: Everything you need to keep your home in tip-top shape and/or start a new project delivered right to your door. Just phone the store at (250) 453-2281 and pay for your order over the phone with your account or credit card. We can also offer EFT payments by email to willow.anderson@homehardware.ca .

We will deliver right to your door or place of business. This includes lumber, paint, gardening supplies, hardware, cleaners, or anything else we may have in the store. $20 minimum purchase. Please call the store if you have delivery needs out of town, as we are offering theses services at minimal cost.

2. Pick up at the door: You can phone your order into the store and we will bring it curbside for you.

3. Streamlined Home Hardware online shopping: Visit www.homehardware.ca from the comfort of your home. Under “My Store” select “Ashcroft Home Building Centre”. Purchase your item and we will call you when it arrives in the store the following week. We are receiving regular weekly shipments and can deliver the item right to your door, if requested.

Many people are asking the same question: is it safe to receive and handle a shipment? The World Health Organization (WHO) and Public Health agency of Canada (PHAC) have stated that the likelihood of catching the coronavirus by touching cardboard or other shipping containers is low.

Ashcroft Home Building Centre is following the guidance of global health experts at the WHO and the PHAC on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We remind our employees about frequent handwashlng, and we are regularly cleaning and disinfecting our facilities and equipment, especially counters, phones, and keypads.

Our team will continue to work and serve the needs of the community, while keeping our employees and customers safe.

Thank you for trusting us with your business.

Sincerely,

Steve and Willow Anderson

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal