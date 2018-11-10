A lucky Shuswap family to receive van this Christmas

They’re calling it the Shuswap Christmas car. Braby Motors is teaming up with Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU to give a local family a van this Christmas.

“Braby’s is donating a 2004 Caravan, Kal Tire is doing the mechanical repairs, Fix Auto is doing some body work, and SASCU is donating insurance for the vehicle,” says Justin Braby, sales manager at Braby Motors.

During the month of November, people can nominate a family that is in need of a safe and reliable vehicle. The total value of the package is worth about $6,000. It will come with insurance for a year, summer and winter tires, and some gas cards.

“They can apply in person but the best thing to do is to email. We want it 400 words or less. People can nominate someone by telling their situation and why they think they deserve it. We’ll make a determination. We’ll read them all and announce a winner on Dec. 17 – the week before Christmas.”

Justin says all four business were very happy to donate their services as a way of thanking the community for supporting them.

“We wanted to do something for a family in need, if they’re going through hard times and can’t get to and from activities.”

Send your email nominations to shuswapchristmascar@gmail.com.

Blue Hills Lavender Gifts set up at mall

Andrea Berger, Cyndi Peters and Linda Spence Watson have opened Blue Hills Lavender Gifts and Decor in the Mall at Piccadilly, right beside Canadian Tire.

“We’re here until the end of December – it’s a pop-up store,” says Andrea.

They are all members of the Shuswap Artisan Market in Sorrento and were looking for an outlet in Salmon Arm to sell their crafts.

They have an impressive variety of items made from 27 local artists and artisans including: Christmas decorations, beach blankets, clocks, knitwear, aprons, essential oil bracelets, pottery, doggie coats, cell phone bling trinkets, and birdhouses.

There is a ‘white room’ with Linda’s special Victorian-era inspired nightgowns.

“They’re romantic, classic, timeless, and comfortable.We have matching mother and child nightgowns, and bridal nightgowns with beads and lace.”

Cyndi, who is known for her furniture at the Sorrento market, has trays, signs, wood mountain-scapes, shelves and vintage-inspired bottles.

“These make great hostess gifts and Christmas is coming up,” says Cyndi.

Andrea and her husband own Blue Hills Lavender farm in Salmon Arm and have a full array of products: essential oils, spray, bath and body products, and wreaths.

“Lavender is a natural relaxant; it’s calming,” says Andrea.

They also have art by Rebecca Shepherd and Sherry Damm.

Blue Hills Lavender is having a grand opening celebration this coming Monday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have free samples and door prizes.

Robin Hood brings archery, food for Second Harvest

The Salmar Theatre is partnering with Downtown Salmon Arm (DSA) to promote the new Robin Hood movie opening in theatres on Nov. 23.

In keeping with the spirit of Robin Hood, the DSA and the Salmar are collecting non-perishable items for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Collection bins can be found at the Salmar cinemas, the Classic Theatre, Prisa Lighting and Sun Life Financial.

Kicking off the movie there will be an archery event for ages 10 and up at the SASCU Memorial indoor arena on Nov. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Admission is by donation of non-perishable food items. There is limited space so please email esther@salmartheatre.com to register.

Local businesses have donated some big prizes like a night stay at the Prestige, Downtown Dollars and a child’s cedar picnic table by Big Friendly Carpenter, with more to come.

Comfort Inn & Suites wins awards

At the 2018 Choice Hotels Canada Fall Conference in Niagara Falls, Salmon Arm’s Comfort Inn & Suites was recognized for its perfect score for good service at its front desk. The hotel won one of 12 prestigious APEX Award (Awards for Property Excellence) but theirs was the highest score for Choice Privileges Elite Recognition.

Local Christmas tunes available

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer for Christmas, you can buy Jason Merrington’s new CD, Enter Christmas.

There are some cover tunes and some originals. Jason plays the guitar and sings downtown, usually on Alexander Street. You can buy the CDs from him or contact him via email, 3songsonacd@gmail.com

