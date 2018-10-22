A display of heart at The Rusty Bucket

Located just outside the city, The Rusty Bucket is a perfect getaway for shoppers.

Rusty Bucket owner Rena Johnson invites you to the Rusty Bucket: a perfect getaway for shoppers. (Photo submitted)

The Rusty Bucket, located just south of Williams Lake on the Likely Road, is a display of owner Rena Johnson’s heart.

Following a life-changing event, Johnson pursued opening The Rusty Bucket — a place people can browse unique home décor displays, beautiful pillows and blankets, mirrors, picture frames, furniture, candles, dishes, wall art, jewellery and much, much more — all with a country-style charm.

“The store is a display of my heart, and my passion” Johnson said. “I built it out of my grief process and it’s where I’ve kind of sunk myself into.

“I want to inspire people, and to have people be able to fill their homes with things they love so when they’re there they feel totally at peace and happy with their surroundings.”

Located just outside the city, The Rusty Bucket is a perfect getaway for shoppers.

“My tag line is: ‘Life in a moment.'” Johnson said. “You walk in, and I want people to be present in that moment and being in the store and letting everything fall away. It’s all about the experience, and the feeling.”

This Christmas will be Johnson’s ninth in business and she said The Rusty Bucket is the perfect place to purchase Christmas, or housewarming gifts with a personalized touch.

That personalized touch is something Johnson has always prided herself on.

Each January, Johnson travels to the Toronto Gift Fair hand-picking items for her store while putting her creative spirit and talent for decorating to work.

“I just love the connections I’ve made and the creativity of it all,” she said. “You come out, see how things are displayed and I’ve met so many very cool people I never would have met through the store, heard all their stories, which is so inspiring.”

For the new year, Johnson has a few things up her sleeve for customers. She’s recently taken a paint expert course on interior and exterior design and is planning to develop her business further.

“I want to be able to start doing some consultations helping people create their space and bring everything together to create that warm, cozy, comfortable safe place at home,” she said.

The Rusty Bucket is located at 293 Likely Rd. in 150 Mile.

For more call Johnson at 250-296-4157 or visit ‘The Rusty Bucket’ on Facebook.

