A company that sells toilet odour-eliminating sprays tackles cannabis

Marijuana grower with operations in Aldergrove and Langley signs distribution deal

Luc Jalbert, co-founder of Prelam, a Canadian company best known for its toilet odour eliminator products, is moving into the marijuana business, inking a deal to fight smells from marijuana greenhouses. (Prelam image)

A Canadian company best known for toilet odour-eliminating sprays has signed an agreement to provide its expertise in small-scale smell reduction to a marijuana greenhouse operator.

On Tuesday, Prelam Enterprises of New Brunswick-based announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Zenabis Global Inc., a company that operates cannabis growing facilities in Aldergrove, Langley, Delta, and Pitt Meadows as well as Atholville, New Brunswick and Stellarton, Nova Scotia.

Prelam makes Just’a Drop toilet odour remover and other products to reduce or eliminate bathroom smells.

Luc Jalbert, co-founder of Prelam, said the company has developed a biodegradable formula called LUKY8 that captures cannabis odour molecules and breaks them down, selling them to cannabis stores in New Brunswick.

“The sales have far exceeded our expectations,” Jalbert said.

“We are very excited about this partnership with a company as significant as Zenabis. This will help us expand our distribution networks and replicate the success LUKY8 has found in New Brunswick on a national scale.”

David Lluncor, Chief Revenue Officer of Zenabis, said the LUKY8 brand of odour eliminating sprays and candles will offer consumers “a more discreet way of enjoying combustible cannabis products.”

As far as the greenhouses are concerned, Leo Benne, chief growing officer for Zenabis has said the company doesn’t expect to experience the odour issues that have beset Langley’s other large cannabis cultivator, Camopy Growth.

“We’re doing things a lot differently,” Benne told the Langley Advance Times in June.

“First of all, we’re constructing a closed greenhouse facility. We’re able to keep most of the air inside the greenhouse.”

