$5.4 million in renovations coming for Ladysmith Save-On-Foods

Save-On-Foods would not say when the renovations will begin

Ladysmith’s Save-On-Foods will be getting $5.4 million in renovations.

A building permit has been issued for the property at 370 Davis Road for the purpose of adding and altering the existing building.

“Renovating and reinvesting into our stores is key to our business and we look forward to providing an improved offering to our customers in Ladysmith,” Save-On-Foods Media Relations said in a statement.

Save-On-Foods would not say when the renovations will begin and did not say whether the store would remain open while renovations take place.

RELATED: Ladysmith woman wins ‘Groceries for a Year’ from Save On Foods

Ladysmith Chronicle