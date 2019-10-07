47th annual Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Business Excellence Awards

Congratulations to all of the 2019 Business Excellence Awards Recipients!

Tourism Operator of the Year, Sponsored by Napa Auto Parts

Cape Scott Water Taxi/ North Coast Trail Shuttle

Hospitality Operator of the Year, Sponsored by Hardy Bay Drug Store

Cluxewe Resort

Restaurant of the Year, Sponsored by Keltic Seafoods

Café Guido

Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Sponsored by Sporty Bar & Grill

Hardy Bay Senior Citizen Society

Workplace of the Year, Sponsored by North Island Gazette

Keltic Seafoods

Small Business of the Year (Less than 5 employees), Sponsored by Applewood Ford

Wolven I.T.

Mid Size Business of the Year (Less than 25 employees), Sponsored by Telus

North Island Veterinary Hospital

Large Business of the Year (More than 25 employees), Sponsored by North Island Gazette

Keltic Seafoods

New Business of the Year, Sponsored by MOWI & Badinotti Net Services

Pacificanna

President’s Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, Sponsored by the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce

Save On Foods

Except to determine nominee eligibility, and the award for Corporate Social Responsibility, Chamber of Commerce directors and staff do not participate in the selection of nominees, nor do they vote. To be eligible for an award, nominee businesses must be licensed in Port Hardy and (with the exception of the new business category) have been operating for a minimum of one year.