40 Under 40: Tyler Robson

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.
This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.
BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.
There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.
Tyler went to the University of Saskatchewan on a football scholarship in his early 20’s. Now he has been pursuing his passion for the cannabis industry for the last decade with a focus on research and development, proprietary extraction processing and life sciences. Tyler’s forward-thinking mentality took what was originally going to be a cultivation facility in 2013 to an extraction-focused operation by 2017.
Tyler is always looking for ways to contribute to the community, while there are currently strict regulations on what Valens can do as an organization in terms of community outreach events etc., Tyler continuously donates to local charities from a personal side. These include: August Motorcars Toys for Kids (2016,2017), KGH Christmas toys for sick kids (2016), supports local families through a local church to supply Christmas dinners (10 families each of the last 3 years), Gibsons Gala financial support (2016,2017,2018), Okanagan Sun financial aid (2016 – present), various community sponsorship donations. Pays for scholarships for OK Sun (2016), Donates to RSS Football Program (2015-present), Foodbank donations (2014), SPCA (yearly) and Children’s Hospital.
Tyler’s highest level of education achieved is his Bachelor of Science. Tyler has also kept up to date with trends, technology and information in the industry by taking several courses and supporting training.
He has been recognized as Top 100 Healthcare Leaders in the world for 2019 presented by the Intentional Forum on Advancements in Healthcare. In 2019, Tyler was recognized as Young Entrepreneur of the year and Large Business of the year by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. Tyler was also honored as “TOP 50 Most Influential Canna Chief” of 2019.
