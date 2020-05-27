40 Under 40: Tyler Robson

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

Tyler went to the University of Saskatchewan on a football scholarship in his early 20’s. Now he has been pursuing his passion for the cannabis industry for the last decade with a focus on research and development, proprietary extraction processing and life sciences. Tyler’s forward-thinking mentality took what was originally going to be a cultivation facility in 2013 to an extraction-focused operation by 2017. This was a crucial shift in strategy; as while waiting for their license to come through, Tyler saw the space was getting flooded with producers and recognized there was an opportunity for a niche business in the extraction sector. Knowing the hardships and intricacies of the extraction process, he had a hunch that companies would need to outsource these types of services. Positioning Valens as the clear leader in the space.

The autonomy and sense of ownership that Tyler instilled right from the get-go, be it to an employee on the production floor or a senior director, plays a pivotal role in how the company operates and enables others to carry the vision. One of the key elements of Tyler’s culture is family and team-mentality, and for Tyler it’s not just a concept, but a reality that he lives by every day. No task is too small or “unfit for his title”, he is always ready to lend a helping hand and a listening ear to anyone in need. Such approach not only unified the employees around the shared vision but enabled Valens to reach all its operational milestones to date. This transitions into his daily life also.

Tyler is always looking for ways to contribute to the community, while there are currently strict regulations on what Valens can do as an organization in terms of community outreach events etc., Tyler continuously donates to local charities from a personal side. These include: August Motorcars Toys for Kids (2016,2017), KGH Christmas toys for sick kids (2016), supports local families through a local church to supply Christmas dinners (10 families each of the last 3 years), Gibsons Gala financial support (2016,2017,2018), Okanagan Sun financial aid (2016 – present), various community sponsorship donations. Pays for scholarships for OK Sun (2016), Donates to RSS Football Program (2015-present), Foodbank donations (2014), SPCA (yearly) and Children’s Hospital.

Tyler’s highest level of education achieved is his Bachelor of Science. Tyler has also kept up to date with trends, technology and information in the industry by taking several courses and supporting training.

He has been recognized as Top 100 Healthcare Leaders in the world for 2019 presented by the Intentional Forum on Advancements in Healthcare. In 2019, Tyler was recognized as Young Entrepreneur of the year and Large Business of the year by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. Tyler was also honored as “TOP 50 Most Influential Canna Chief” of 2019.

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Sarah Howe

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Manik Dhir

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Steven Morrison

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Brandt Fralick

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Jillian Haller

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Ross Derrick

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News