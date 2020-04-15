40 Under 40: Dustin Serviss

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its "40 Under Forty" for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

Dustin studied Civil Engineering, completed a Diploma and then moved to Alberta to work in the Surveying/Engineering Field. While doing this Dustin was also studying how to trade stocks, real estate investing and how to run / market a business.

After advancing through his positions with the Engineering firm, Dustin moved back to Kelowna in 2005 and started providing financial advice to business owners. After working for 3 different firms in 2014 he founded Serviss Wealth Management, which has since won numerous awards for client service and most importantly, having a history of successfully helping our clients hit their goals.

Dustin manages a team of three internal staff and co-ordinates approximately 15 staff outside of the office. Past leadership roles have included teaching Entrepreneurship seminars to both School District 23 and the Universality of British Columbia Okanagan. Serviss Wealth Management has conducted do it yourself investment seminars for non business owners and non high net worth families.

In 2018 they focused on raising awareness around families who have struggled with Invitro Fertilization struggles. They held events which led to the donation of a Full Treatment to a Kelowna Family needing the support to try to make having a family a realty. Dustin never shy’s away from a opportunity to take a friend’s, client’s or colleagues child for coffee and teach about life, money and business.

Current volunteer efforts are around teaching finance to people who are interested but may not have $1,000,000 to invest. Dustin has also provided support via the Fertility community in speaking with couples who are in need of conversation, with people who have overcome the having a baby road block.

Dustin has a Civil Engineering diploma and currently holds 3 of the highest respected credentials in the financial advice industry:CFP – Certified Financial Planner

CLU – Chartered Life Underwriter CIM

Chartered Investment Manager

Recent awards and accomplishments include: 2017 – Top 10 Wealth Builder of the Year – IPC Financial, 2018 – Micro Business of the Year Finalist – Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and 2019 – Micro Business of the Year Winner – Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

